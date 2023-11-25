Popovich wa magmahay sa pagdepensa kang Leonard

Gipadayag ni legendary basketball coach Gregg Popovich nga makatarunganon lang ang iyang pagkuha sa microphone aron pagbadlong sa fans sa sige og “boo” kang kanhi Spurs player Kawhi Leonard.

“Absolutely not,” matod ni Popovich. “It’s pretty easy to understand. I listened to it for a while and it just got louder and louder and uglier and uglier, and I felt sorry for him, and I was embarrassed for our city, for our organization. Because that’s not who we are, that’s not how we’ve conducted ourselves for the last 25 years. It’s the opposite of the way we’ve conducted ourselves, the way we’ve worked in the community.”

Nahitabo kini sa pagbisita ni Leonard, nga karon gaduwa na para sa L.A Clippers, sa Frost Bank Center niadtong Huwebes.