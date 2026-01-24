Prangkisa sa mga gubaon nga PUVs di na i-renew sa LTFRB

Di na I-renew sa Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) ang prangkisa sa mga gubaon na nga mga public utility vehicles (PUV).

Matod ni LTFRB Chair Vigor Mendoza II, kining maong lakang nahiuyon sa kamanduan ni Presidente Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. nga sigurohon ang masaligan ug komportable nga transportasyon para sa mga sumasakay.

“We will adopt a new confirmation process. Wala po tayong iko-confirm na prangkisa kung sira-sira ang sasakyan (We will not confirm the franchise of any broken down vehicles),” pamahayag ni Mendoza niadtong Biyernes.

Tumong niini nga lausaban nga matubag ang mga reklamo ug ang personal nga kasinatian sa mga opisyal sa Department of Transportation (DOTr) bahin sa mga gubaon nga mga bus, jeepney, ug bisan ang mga modern jeepneys.

Si Mendoza mismo nakasuway og sakay og jeepney sa Visayas nga dunay dakong lungag sa tunga sa salog niini, samtang ang pipila ka mga jeep sa Metro Manila duna nay mga gisi ug hugaw nga mga lingkuranan.

“I am talking about the modern jeepneys. I don’t even want to discuss the traditional jeepneys and let me not get started with the taxis,”matod niya.

Ang maong reporma, matod niya, magsugod sa inspeksyon ug pag-monitor sa kahimtang sa mga PUV — gikan sa mga jeepney, taxi, hangtod sa mga bus.

“We in the LTFRB are tasked by law to regulate public transport in the country, ensure roadworthiness, guarantee that only competent and well-trained drivers are behind the wheels of PUV vehicles, ensure the safety of our passengers, the efficiency of our transport system, and the comfort and convenience of our riding public,” dugang ni Mendoza.

Ang maong sugyot nga lakang pagahisgutan pa sa LTFRB board ug sa mga kadagkuan niini aron makahimo og klaro nga giya alang sa pagpatuman niini. / PNA