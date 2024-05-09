Premyo sa Sugbo Negosyo giusbawan ngadto sa P1M

Gipatas-an na sa Kagamhanan sa Probinsya sa Sugbo ang premyo nga moabot na og P1 milyon alang sa sunod nga mananaug sa Sugbo Negosyo Season 3.

Gipahibalo kini atol sa tigom sa Kapitolyo, nga gilangkuban sa technical working group, sa tinguha nga matabangan ang entrepreneurs sa ilang mga negosyo.

Matod ni Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia nga sa maong paagi, mas mapalapdan usab ang pagpili sa entrepreneur nga mahimo’ng morepresentar sa mga Sugbuanon.

“Let’s put our eyes on the price. Let’s not lose sight of our goal. It’s not really to please as many people as possible. We choose the person whom we believe will represent the best of the Cebuano spirit as entrepreneurs,” asoy ni Garcia.

Lakip sa ningtambong sa tigom ang mga sakop sa Hunta Probinsyal, Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III; kanhi Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) presidents Kelie Ko ug Steven Yu; ug Department of Trade and Industry Cebu director Rose Mae Quiñanola.

Ubos sa programa, ang kwali­pi­kado'ng mga benepisyaryo ma­himo’ng makapaubos sa mentorship gikan sa mga miyembro sa MCCI ug mga expert personnel sa DTI.

Sila makadawat usab og P200,000 nga grant gikan sa Kapitolyo aron mapalambo ang produkto niini. Sa kasamtangan, giandam una sa Kapitolyo ang guidelines, ug ang criteria alang sa eligible nga mga partisipante.

Subay sa nasayran, kwalipikado sa sangka ang mga negosyo nga nag-operate na sa di momenos tulo ngadto sa lima ka tuig.

Mahimo kini’ng mga negosyo sama sa pagpaninda og pagkaon, mga produkto, delicacies, arts and crafts, souvenir items, mga furniture, regalo, duwaan, housewares, skincare ug beauty products, mga kolon, footwear, fashion accessories, ug restaurants nga nag serve og mga pagkaong binisaya.

Ang 17 ka mga sakop sa PB gihatagan og tag 25 ka slots aron mapili ang mga benepisyaryo pasi­guro nga mabahin ang mga kahigayunan sa pito ka mga distrito sa probinsya sa Sugbo. / ANV