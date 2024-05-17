Pres. Marcos di makatugot sa destabilisasyon

Nisaad si Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa Huwebes, Mayo 16, 2024, nga pugngan ang mga laraw sa destabilisasyon sa iyang administrasyon.

Matod ni Marcos, ang tumong sa gobyerno mao ang pagpalambo sa kabanikanhan ug ang pagpakigbatok sa insurhensya.

“We will also not allow agents within the country to destabilize our government and create division within our nation,” sulti ni Marcos atol sa ‘Talk to Troops’ sa Camp Edilberto Evangelista sa Cagayan de Oro City.

“So, I urge all of you to continue to [demonstrate] your loyalty, patriotism, and service to your country. And let that love of country remain as your compass in your duty to our country and to our people,” matod ni Marcos ngadto sa 4th Infantry Division (4ID) personnel sa Philippine Army.

Nanawagan siya sa mga tropa sa Army nga huptan ang momentum sa ilang mga operasyon hangtod nga ang mga lugar hingpit nga malimpyuhan sa impluwensya sa mga terorista.

Gipasiugda usab ni Marcos ang kausaban sa panahon ug ang bag-ong mga hulga sa seguridad sa nasod.

“I call on you to develop the skills and acquire [knowledge] to combat new forms of warfare, including those that extend up to the digital realm,” matod ni Marcos.

“We must be prepared to fight false narratives, disinformation, and digital operations that seek to sow conflict [against us] and among us,” dason niya.

Gipasidan-an sa Presidente nga ang mga kaaway sa nasod mahimo’ng nagtago sa mga landong, o nakalusot sa mismong mga komunidad ug institusyon nga gitinguha sa gobyerno nga panalipdan.

Siya niingon nga ang gob­yerno andam nga makigbatok ug magpatuman sa mga kontra aron mapugngan ang bisan unsang daotan nga mga laraw ug pagsulay.

Mahitungod sa lokal nga kalambuan, si Marcos miingon nga ang gobyerno sa pagkakaron naka-invest og P5.3 bilyunes sa 758 ka mga proyekto sa 356 ka mga barangay, tungod sa ilang importansya sa pakigbatok sa komunistang insurhensiya.

Kini nga mga proyekto nag­lakip sa imprastraktura, mga dalan, sistema sa tubig, mga eskwelahan, ug mga sentro sa panglawas, diin kapin sa 78 porsyento ang giisip nga nahuman na.

Matod niya nga malampuson ang e-Clip program sa gobyerno alang sa kanhi mga rebelde sa Northern Mindanao ug Caraga region, diin sukad sa miaging tuig, 80 porsiyento sa mga na-enrol nga partisipante ang nakadawat og mga benepisyo sama sa livelihood training, financial assistance, ug labaw sa tanan, educational opportunities.

“Because of your efforts, these who we consider our adversaries before are now (helping to) build their communities instead of destroying those communities,” matod ni Marcos.

“It will ensure peace in formerly conflict-affected areas and prevent communities from falling back into the trap of armed conflict,” dason niya. / PR