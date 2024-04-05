Presyo sa bugas padayon mosaka hangtod sa Hulyo

Ang Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) niingon sa Biyernes, Abril 5, 2024, nga ang presyo sa bugas magpadayon sa pagtaas hangtod sa Hulyo 2024.

Sa usa ka press conference, si PSA director Dennis Mapa nitala sa record-breaking nga 24.4 percent nga rice inflation niadtong Marso 2024 gikan sa 23.7 percent niadtong Pebrero 2024.

Ang Marso 2024 rice inflation mao ang labing taas sa miaging 15 ka tuig gikan sa 24.6 porsyento niadtong Pebrero 2009.

“Our expectation is it will increase strongly until July because of mababang base effect... unless there is an intervention that will happen in the market that will bring down prices,” matod niya, nga ang presyo sa bugas mohinay sa pag-ubos sa Agusto 2024.

Si Mapa nagkanayon nga ang price adjustments sa regular ug well-milled ug special rice nakatala og mas taas nga year-on-year increments.

Matod niya nga niadtong Marso 2023, ang regular milled rice nagkantidad lang og P39.90 matag kilo apan karon, nisaka na kini sa P51.11 matag kilo.

Samtang ang presyo sa well-milled rice mosaka ngadto sa P56.44 matag kilo gikan sa P44.23 matag kilo sa samang bulan sa miaging tuig.

Ang presyo sa espisyal nga bugas nisaka og gibana-bana nga P10 matag kilo sa miaging tuig.

Ang headline inflation rate sa nasod nipaspas og gamay kaniadtong Marso 2024 sa 3.7 porsyento.

Sa pamahayag ni Albay Second District Representative Joey Salceda, kinsa usa usab ka ekonomista, siya nisubli nga ang pagdumala sa presyo sa bugas mao ang yawe sa pagpakalma sa inflation o pagsaka sa presyo sa mga palaliton ug serbisyo sa usa ka panahon.

Matod niya nga 57 porsyento sa Marso 2024 nga inflation naggikan sa mas taas nga presyo sa pagkaon.

Kon dili sa mas taas nga inflation sa pagkaon, ang rate sa inflation sa headline mahimong ingon ka ubos sa 3.1 porsyento “which is well within acceptable range.”

“Corn prices are declining. Fish prices are down. Vegetables are cheaper this year than last year. And even sugar prices are slightly down. Bread prices are mildly up, but that is attributable partly due to the correlated prices of wheat and rice, especially in India where they are substitutes. The game plan must be focused on rice,” matod ni Salceda.

Ang magbabalaod, hinuon, nidayeg sa Departamento sa Agrikultura, ubos ni Kalihim Francisco Tiu-Laurel, sa mahinungdanong pag-uswag nga iyang nahimo sa ahensya, ilabina sa pagka-agresibo sa pag-apud-apod sa suporta sa produksiyon sa bugas karong quarter.

“He has brought machinery distribution, for example, to about 92 percent of target. The P12-billion rice farmer financial assistance is also set to be completed this June – again, just in time for planting,” dugang ni Salceda.

“There is significant progress being made in the DA, and his governance cleanup of the NFA will also help make cheap rice available to the poor, as well as provide a better market for rice farmers,” dason niya. Nipasidaan usab siya batok sa epekto sa El Niño phenomenon ilabina sa bugas nga nagkinahanglan og labing daghang irigasyon. / TPM /SunStar Philippines