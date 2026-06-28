Presyo sa kuryente, misaka ngadto sa P13.74/kWh

Gilaumang mosaka ang bayranan sa kuryente sa mga konsumidor sa buwan sa Hunyo human misaka ang residential power rate ngadto sa P13.74 kada kilowatt-hour (kWh) gikan sa P12.88/kWh niadtong Mayo.

Kini tungod sa mas taas nga generation charges nga dala sa kakuwang sa suplay sa kuryente sa Visayas Grid.

Sa usa ka pamahayag sa Visayan Electric ngadto sa SunStar Cebu, ilang gipasabot nga ang maong pagsaka gumikan sa dako nga demand sa kuryente niadtong Mayo, inubanan sa limitadong operating reserves nga niresulta sa pipila ka deklarasyon sa Yellow ug Red Alerts.

“The increase in electricity rates is primarily driven by higher generation charges resulting from tight supply conditions in the Visayas Grid,” matod sa Visayan Electric.

Matod sa Visayan Electric nga kini nga mga kondisyon nakapugos kanila nga mosalig sa mas mahalong tinubdan sa kuryente ug mopalit gikan sa Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (Wesm) aron masiguro ang lig-on nga suplay sa kuryente.

“Generation costs were affected by higher prices in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (Wesm), the continued depreciation of the Philippine Peso against the US Dollar, and sustained increases in global fuel prices, particularly for coal which are used by most power suppliers,” tipik sa pamahayag sa kompanya.

Ang presyo sa kuryente sa merkado mag-usab-usab matag oras depende sa mga rason sama sa anaa nga suplay, level sa demand, presyo sa krudo o sugnod, ug pagkapawong sa mga power plant. Base sa datos, ang presyo sa residential nga kuryente nag usab-usab sa unang tunga sa tuig sa 2026.

Ang rate nagkantidad og P12.79/kWh sa Enero, P12.38/kWh sa Pebrero, P12.36/kWh sa Marso, P12.57/kWh sa Abril, P12.88/kWh sa Mayo, sa wala pa kini mosaka og maayo ngadto sa P13.74/kWh sa Hunyo.

Bisan nagpatuman ang National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) og paubos nga adjustment sa transmission charges, misaka gihapon ang kinatibuk-­ang presyo sa kuryente.

“While transmission charges registered a downward adjustment, transmission costs account for only one component of a customer's electricity bill. The reduction in transmission charges was outweighed by the increase in generation charges, which remain the largest component of the bill,” pasabot sa Visayan Electric.

Gipasabot sa kompanya nga ang nadaginot gikan sa mas ubos nga transmission cost natabunan ra sa dakong pagsaka sa generation expenses tungod sa kakuwang sa suplay, mas taas nga presyo sa merkado, pag-usab sa foreign exchange, ug taas nga presyo sa sugnod.

Mabatyagan sa mga konsumidor ang epekto sa mas taas nga rate sa ilang binuwan nga bayranan, ilabi na kadtong mga pamilya nga misaka ang konsumo sa enerhiya sa miaging mga bulan sa ting-init. / DPC