PRO 7: 48th Asean, malinawon

Gihulagway sa Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 nga hapsay ug malinawon ang bag-ohay lang natapos nga 48th Asean Leaders’ Summit 2026 nga gipahigayon sa Dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu, diin walay natala nga major incidents.

Ang PRO 7, nagpasabot sa ilang malampusong pagpatuman sa hugot nga security measures alang sa mga delegado, partisipante, ug sa publiko atol sa tibuok Asean Leaders’ Summit.

Si Police Brigadier General Arnold Abad, acting director sa PRO 7, nitumbok nga ang malinawon ug organisadong dagan sa summit resulta sa lig-on nga koordinasyon sa tanang law enforcement agencies, uniformed services, government agencies, local government units, force multipliers, private stakeholders, ug sa aktibong kooperasyon sa komunidad.

“The successful security operations for the 48th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit reflect the power of unity, discipline, and shared responsibility. We sincerely thank the public for their patience and understanding during traffic adjustments and security measures, which greatly contributed to the safe and peaceful conduct of this international event,” matod ni Abad.

Nipadayag sab og pagdayeg ug pagpasalamat si Abad sa tanang personnel sa Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), emergency response teams, ug uban pang ahensiya sa gobiyerno tungod sa ilang dedikasyon, sakripisyo ug gipakitang professionalism sa tibuok Asean Summit operations. / AYB