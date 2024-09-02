Programang pang-edukasyon ni PJ gisuportahan sa Grab Philippines

“Ang mga Eskwelahan Labs ni PJ” nga nagtinguha nga mas molambo ang performance sa mga tinun-an ilabi na sa natad sa science, technology, engineering ug math (STEM) education ilabi na sa mga publiko nga tunghaan sa Sugbo.

Samtang ang Grab Philippines andam nga makig-alayon ilabi na mahitungod sa edukasyon nga makatabang nga mapalawom ang kahibawo sa kabataan pinaagi sa improve nga learning environment sa probinsiya.

“Our students have what it takes to excel in any field or area of study, but we recognize that they may need additional resources to help them develop their abilities to the fullest, and we believe this initiative by Cong. PJ can really help in that regard,” matod pa sa Grab Philippines Public Affairs head, Atty. Sherielysse “Booey” Bonifacio.

Ang maong proyekto aduna nay inisyal nga donasyon nga 20 ka units nga Versatile Instrumentation System for Science Education and Research (VISSER) alang sa 10 ka public high schools sa Sugbo.

Ang VISSER makahimo og kapin sa 50 ka science experiments alang sa biology, chemistry, physics, ug engineering pinaagi sa innovative handheld devices developed by the University of the Philippines (UP). Ang maong handheld devices adunay sensors, data storage, control, interface, ug analysis tools nga magamit bisan way computer.

“As a leader in tech innovation, Grab Philippines understands the importance of nurturing the next generation of scientists and innovators. Supporting Philippine science education programs is our way of giving back and investing in the future of our country.

“Our track record reflects our passion for harnessing technology for good. By supporting science education initiatives like ‘Ang Mga Eskwelahan Labs ni PJ,’ we want to contribute to efforts to equip Filipino students with the tools they need to develop the tech innovations of tomorrow,” dugang pa ni Boni­facio. / PR