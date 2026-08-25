Prosecution panel, gibadlong sa impeachment court

Gibadlong sa impeachment court ang prosecution panel sa House niadtong Martes, Agusto 25, 2026, tungod sa balik-balik nga paggamit niini og dili angay nga pinulongan atol sa mga husay.

Adunay nahitabong panagbayluay sa mga pulong paingon sa katapusan sa direct examination sa saksi nga si Lemuel Ortonio, ang assistant secretary ug assistant chief of staff sa Office of the Vice President (OVP).

Gipangutana ni Mae Divinagracia, pribadong abogado sa prosecution, si Ortonio mahitungod sa confidential funds sa OVP gikan sa 2022 hangtod 2023.

Gipangutana ni Divinagracia si Ortonio bahin sa nagkalainlaing mga rason nga gipresentar sa OVP aron hataga'g-katarungan ang paghangyo ug paggamit sa confidential funds, lakip na ang mga programa alang sa maayong pagdumala (good governance), surveillance aron malikayan ang mga dili maayong insidente atol sa mga opisyal nga kalihukan, functional representation sa lokal ug internasyonal nga mga kalihukan, ug surveillance aron mailhan ang mga lugar diin ipatuman ang mga proyekto.

“This whole confidential funds matter ang arkitekto at mastermind nito ay si VP Sara Duterte?” matod ni Divinagracia.

Ang abogado sa depensa nga si Kristine Ferrer nisupak sa pangutana ni Divinagracia ug nihangyo sa korte nga tangtangon ang maong pahayag gikan sa rekord.

Giuyonan ni Presiding Officer Francis “Chiz” Escudero ang maong pagsupak.

“I will have to strike it off counsel. Kindly replace it with words that are more acceptable,” matod ni Escudero.

Si Divinagracia nipadayon sa iyang linya sa pagpangutana, nga nagkanayon, "Will you agree with me na kapag paiba-iba ang rason, maaring nagsisinungaling lang, or ito ay isa lamang scam?”

Si Ferrer nisupak sa makausa pa ug si Escudero nisuporta sa pagsupak.

Ubos sa pagkuwestiyon ni Escudero, gikompirmar ni Ortonio nga si Bise Presidente Sara Duterte ang personal nga nag-awtorisar sa tanang butang mahitungod sa confidential funds sa OVP, gikan sa inisyal nga hangyo ngadto sa pagpatuman ug liquidation.

Sa wala pa gisuspende ang pagdungog, giawhag ni Ferrer ang korte nga pahinumdoman ang prosekusyon nga likayan ang paglitok sa mga termino sama sa “scam,” “mastermind,” ug “bakak.”

“This is the third time your honor that we have heard those words specifically the word scam and this is a solemn proceeding; this is a court of law; this is a court of procedure and a court of decorum. We are not supposed to make insinuations accusations or conclusions your honor,” matod ni Ferrer.

“I agree with counsel. Earlier, the court made an admonishing to the counsel for prosecutors but did not strike out similar statements. That is becoming a habit for the panel of prosecutors to close their direct with such strong statements,” tubag ni Escudero. / TPM / SunStar Philippines