Provincial Water Resource Authority gustong i-reactivate

Gituki sa Kagamhanan sa Probinsiya sa Sugbo ang pag-reactivate sa Provincial Water Resource Authority (PWRA) aron mahimong policy-making body nga magtakda sa direksyon sa pagpangita ug pag-apud-apod sa suplay sa tubig sa tibuok probinsiya.

Sa pakighinabi sa SunStar Cebu niadtong Lunes, Hulyo 13, 2026, si Elizar Sabinay sa Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) nipasabot nga gipili sa Kapitolyo ang pag-reactivate sa PWRA imbes nga magtukod og laing Watershed Council aron malikayan ang legislative redundancy.

“If we create a Watershed Council, it would be redundant. So, the goal now is just to reactivate the PWRA,” matod ni Sabinay.

Matod pa ni Sabinay, sukad pa sa 2018 o 2019, nagtambong na siya sa mga tigom kabahin sa pagdumala ug pagplano sa tubig sa probinsiya ug nakatampo sa paghimo sa Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) ug sa Cebu Provincial Water Code.

“The Water Code is very comprehensive. Kapila to namo gi-revise. And the IRR (Implementing Rules and Regulations) is already there. So, you just reactivate it, just make it function. That’s it,” matod niya.

Ang PWRA unang gitukod ug ang Water Code niini gihimo tali sa 2016 ug 2019 ubos sa administrasyon ni kanhi Gobernador Hilario Davide III, apan nahunong ang pagpatuman niini sa miaging administrasyon.

Kon hingpit na nga maaktibo, ang PWRA maoy magdumala sa operasyon sa Inter-LGU Waterworks System. / CDF