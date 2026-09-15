PSC midayeg sa pagsulbong sa pickeball sa Dumaguete City

Mismo ang Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) sa pagpangulo ni Chairman Patrick Gregorio ang nakadayeg sa paglambo sa pickleball community sa Dumaguete City nga aduna’y sobra 300 ka korte sa dakbayan ug liboan na sa tibuok Negros Oriental.

Tungod niini, si Gregorio nipadayag og support aron maseguro nga magpadayon ang paglambo sa maong paugnat sa kusog pinaagi sa pagbuhat og world-class nga korte di lang sa pickleball apan lakip na sa football, track and field, archery, ug uban pa.

“What we see here in Dumaguete could be a model of how local governments can embrace new sports while strengthening traditional ones. Pickleball here is not just recreation. It is community, health, and competition rolled into one,” sigon ni Gregorio.

“The PSC is committed to working with Dumaguete and Negros Oriental to ensure that facilities for football, track and field, and archery are developed to world-class standards. This is how we build pathways from grassroots to gold, and from gold to greatness,” dugang pa ni Gregorio. / RSC