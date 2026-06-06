PTWG gitahasan sa himuong development sa Camp Lapu

Giumol ang usa ka Provincial Technical Working Group (PTWG) nga maoy mangulo sa himuong mga development sa Camp Lapu-Lapu, ang headquarters sa Visayas Command sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Giluwatan ni Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro ang Executive Order No. 31 nga nagmando sa pakig-alayon sa kagamhanan sa Probinsya sa Sugbo tali sa Department of National Defense (DND), AFP ug uban pa’ng mga government agencies alang sa gitinguha nga developments ug improvements nga himuon.

Nasayran nga ang gitukoran sa VisCom gi-donate sa Probinsya sa Sugbo niadtong 1959 ubos sa kasabutan nga ang maong luna gamiton lamang alang sa military purposes ug operation.

Subay sa gitudlo nga mga miyembro, pangulohan kini ni Paulo Uy sa Economic Enterprise Council ug uban pa’ng department heads sa kapitolyo.

Representaran usab kini nila ni Board Members Raymond Joseph Calderon, chairman sa Committee on Provincial/Municipal Properties, ug Michael Joseph Villamor, chairman sa Committee on Ways and Means.

“Under the order, the PTWG is tasked with coordinating with national defense and military authorities, reviewing relevant agreements and land-related concerns, participating in technical discussions and negotiations, conducting studies and site assessments, and recommending policies and programs that will support the orderly implementation of development projects involving Camp Lapu-Lapu,” saysay sa lagda.

Ang grupo gitahasan nga moduso og reports ug recommendations ngadto sa gobernador alang sa mahimong progress niini ilabi na sa pag implementar sa mga plano . / ANV