Publiko giawhag mag face mask

Taliwala sa hulga sa pertussis sa Pilipinas, usa ka eksperto sa makatakod nga sakit kusganong nag-awhag sa publiko nga hunahunaon ang pagsul-ob og facemask aron malikayan ang pagkatap niini.

Sa usa ka televised public briefing, ang presidente sa Philippine College of Physicians (PCP) nga si Dr. Rontgene Solante nitambag sa publiko nga ibalik ang naandan nga pagsul-ob og face mask.

“One way to prevent this transmission) is doing what we did during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, which is to wear face masks,” matod ni Solante.

“Since we are declaring an infection that can be transmitted through respiratory droplets, then I will highly encourage the wearing of face masks,” dugang niya.

Matod pa ni Solante nga ang pagsul-ob og face mask gikinahanglan kaayo kon ang mga bata mag-eskwela, tu­ngod kay ang mga bata dali masakit.

“We encourage school children to always wear their face masks,” matod niya.

Gipasiugda sa hepe sa PCP, bisan pa, bisan ang mga hamtong ug tigulang dali nga maapektuhan sa sakit.

“The adults and elderly may also be vulnerable, especially those unvaccinated from pertussis,” matod ni Solante.

Ang pertussis o whooping cough (ubong gahi o hutoy) usa ka mananakod kaayo nga bacterial respiratory infection nga momugna og sama sa trangkaso nga mga simtomas sa ordinaryo nga hilanat, sip-on, ug hutoy sa ubo 7 ngadto sa 10 ka adlaw human sa pagtakod.

Base sa datus sa Department of Health, adunay 453 ka kaso sa pertussis sa nasod sa unang 10 ka semana sa 2024.