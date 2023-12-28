PUJs nga wa ma-consolidate makabiyahe

Tugtan sa Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) ang mga operator ug drayber sa public utility vehicles (PUV) sa mga piniling rota nga makapadayon sa ilang operasyon bisan di pa sila makatuman sa mandatory consolidation requirement, nga kabahin sa PUV Modernization Program.

Ubos sa Memorandum Circular no. 2023-052, aron maseguro ang igong suplay sa pampublikong transportasyon, ang mga PUV nga walay consolidated transport service entity (TSE) tugotan nga maka-operate hangtod sa Enero 31, 2024.

Naglakip kini sa mga public utility jeepney, Filcab, ug UV Express sa mga rota nga sakop sa giaprubahan nga Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP); mga rota nga walay aprubadong LPTR, Metro Manila Urban Transportation Integration Study Update and Capacity Enhancement Program (MUCEP) nga pagtuon; mga rota nga walay hiniusa nga transport services entity/ies ug bag-o/developmental/missionary nga mga rota.

Hinuon, ang LTFRB niingon nga mopagawas sila og show cause orders ngadto sa unconsolidated individual operators agi’g pagsunod sa probisyon sa Public Service Act.

“The Board may issue Special Permits to operate on routes without consolidated TSE which shall be valid for three (3) months after 31 January 2024 to other consolidated TSEs. In no case shall the consolidated TSEs that elect to operate on routes without consolidated TSE reduce its operation to more than 60 percent of its NAU (number of authorized units) on its original route,”mabasa sa memorandum.

Ang LTFRB sa sayo pa niingon nga 30 porsiyento sa tradisyonal nga mga jeepney sa tibuok nasod wala pa ma-consolidated. Ang deadline alang sa konsolidasyon gitakda sa Disyembre 31, 2023.

Ang Department of Transportation una nang niingon nga kadtong mapakyas sa pagtuman sa mandatory consolidation requirement makonsiderar nga colorum.

Ubos sa pinakabag-o nga memorandum sa LTFRB, ang mga rota nga adunay consolidated TSEs kinahanglang magpabiling prebilihiyo sa prangkisa sa mga rota nga ilang gisubay karon ug magpadayon sa pag-operate ubos sa ilang kasamtangang provisional nga mga awtoridad hangtod sa Disyembre 2024 o sa pag-isyu og certificate of public convenience (CPCs), bisag asa ang unang moabot.

“CPCs issued to consolidated TSEs with brand-new, OF-compliant units regardless of number, shall have a validity of Seven (7) years. Thus, MC No. 2020-044 is hereby modified. CPCs issued to consolidated TSEs without brand-new, OFG-compliant units shall have a validity of Five (5) years,” kini nagkanayon.

“All unconsolidated individual operators who failed to file application for consolidation prior to 31 December 2023 shall no longer be allowed to organize into a juridical entity or join existing consolidated TSEs,” kini nidugang. / HDT sa SunStar Philippines