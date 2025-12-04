Pulong Duterte misalikway sa imbitasyon sa ICI

Nibalibad si Davao City first district Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte sa imbitasyon sa Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) nga motungha sa ilang imbestigasyon kabahin sa giingong mga anomalusong proyekto sa pagkontrolar sa baha sa iyang distrito.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, si Duterte niingon nga ang ICI nga iyang giakusahan nga nakiglambigit sa political harassment, “walay gahom” batok sa mga miyembro sa lower chamber sa Kongreso nga nagkutlo sa constitutional doctrine sa separation of powers.

Niingon si Duterte nga dili sab siya makatubag og maayo sa mga pangutana sa komisyon sanglit dili siya kabahin sa House Appropriations Committee gikan sa 2019 hangtod 2022, ang panahon nga nalambigit sa giingong mga anomaliya.

“The executive already has full access to needed documents and information through agencies like the DPWH, DBM, DOJ, DENR, DICT, and DTI. Malacañang need not look to Congress for matters involving projects under the Executive’s supervision,” matod ni Duterte.

Nagtumbok siya sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Budget and Management (DBM), Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), ug ang Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“The Marcos administration is using the ICI as a political weapon to divert attention away from its own controversies by targeting me and Vice President Sara Duterte,” sigon niini. / TPM / SunStar Philippines