PWD-friendly Amenities sa MCIA nakaangkon og Level 1 accessibility accreditation sa ACI

Agi og suporta sa Persons-­With-Disabilities (PWD) Tra­vel, ang MCIA adunay PWD-­friendly amenities diin ang airport nakaangkon og Le­vel 1 Accessibility Accreditation gikan sa Airports Council International (ACI).

Ang PWD-friendly nga mga pasilidad naglakip sa wheelchair assistance, PWD washrooms, ramp passageway & lift, reserved seats, ug priority call atol sa boarding sa duha ka terminal.

Ang mga pasilidad nagsu­nod usab sa Accessibility Law (Batas Pambansa Bilang 344), nga nagsunod sa mga sumbanan ug dimensyon sa vanity, grab bars, ug water closet heights.

“Travel should be a privilege, not a burden. Which is why we designed PWD-friendly amenities that cater to PWDs and their families,” matod sa Aboitiz InfraCapital GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation, Chief Executive Officer, Athanasios Titonis.

“One of the pioneering advancements done in the Philippine airport community is the integration of sliding doors in PWD-friendly restrooms, emergency push buttons, and designated seating areas to ensure comfort and convenience for all travelers,” dugang ni Titonis.

“Part of the airport’s commitment to safety is to ensure accessible travel for all. We do this by complying with global travel standards and getting input from the PWD community before upgrading our facilities,” pulong sa Aboitiz InfraCapital GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation, Head of Customer Experience, Ricia Montejo.

“It is a community that collaborates to enhance our facilities, making them more inclusive for everyone,” sigon ni Montejo.

Ang MCIA nagpahigayon u­­sab og tinuig nga forum uban sa mga grupo sa PWD aron makakuha og mga insight kon unsaon pagpalambo sa kasinatian sa pagbiyahe alang sa mga PWD nga mga biyahedor. / PR