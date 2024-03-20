Quiboloy, laing 5 gikiha sa DOJ

Kaso nga child abuse ug human trafficking ang gipasaka batok kang Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) founder ug leader nga si Pastor Apollo Quiboloy ug laing lima pa, ang Department of Justice (DOJ) mipahibalo niadtong Martes, Marso 19, 2024.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, ang DOJ nagkanayon nga mga kasong qualified human trafficking ang gipasaka batok kang Quiboloy atubangan sa korte sa Pasig, samtang ang mga reklamo sa paglapas sa Section 5(b) sa Republic Act 7610, o ang Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act ug ubos sa Section 10(a) sa samang akto gisang-at atubangan sa korte sa Davao.

Ang mga co-respondent ni Quiboloy sa duha ka mga kaso mao sila si Jackielyn W. Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid C. Canada, ug Sylvia Cemane.

Walay piyansa nga girekomendar kalabot sa kasong human trafficking, samtang P180,000 ang piyansa nga gitakda alang sa sexual assault ug P80,000 sa maltreatment.

“The Department of Justice is dedicated to the enforcement of our laws and the protection of our children from exploitation and abuse,” matod ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

“This case underscores our commitment to hold accountable those who would harm our society’s most vulnerable. Let this serve as a reminder that no individual, regardless of their position, is above the law,” dugang niya.

Ang pagsang-at sa mga reklamo nahitabo sa samang adlaw nga niluwat og arrest order ang Senado batok kang Quiboloy tungod sa padayon niyang pagdumili sa pagtambong sa imbestigasyon nga gihimo sa Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations ug Gender Equality sa giingong mga krimen nga iyang nahimo sulod sa relihiyusong organisasyon.

Sa usa ka mando nga gipetsahan og Marso 1, gimando ni Central District of California Judge Terry Hatter Jr. ang pagtukas sa mga warrant of arrest batok kang Quiboloy tungod sa mga kaso nga conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking pinaagi sa kusog, pagpanglimbong, pagpamugos, sex trafficking sa mga bata, panagkunsabo ug pagpayuhot og salapi. / TPM, SunStar Philippines