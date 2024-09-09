Quiboloy mitahan aron ‘violence’ sa KOJC compound maundang

Mitahan sa iyang kaugalingon ang kontrobersiyal nga lider sa Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), Pastor Apollo Quiboloy ug laing upat ka mga sakop sa KOJC, 5:30 sa hapon, Domingo, Septiyembre 8, 2024 human nga gitagalan og 24 oras nga ultimatum.

Ang Public Information Office (PIO) chief sa Philippine National Police, Colonel Jean Fajardo nibutyag ngadto sa mga sakop sa tigbalita nga bolontaryo nga mi-surrender si Quiboloy uban sa co-accused nga sila si Crisente ug Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemañes lakip na ni Jackielyn Roy sa KOJC Compound nga nahimutang sa Buhangin, Davao City inabagan sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Ang naasoyng compound ang gilibotan sa mga polis sud sa duha ka semana ka tuyo nga dakpon si Quiboloy ug sa mga ubang co-accused, si Pauleen Canada una nang nadakpan niadtong Hulyo.

“Nagbigay ang PNP ng ultimatum na sumuko sila. Otherwise ay papasukin na po natin ‘yung isang particular building na hindi tayo pinapayagan pumasok. So nagkaroon ng negotiation ang PNP na kinatawan ng Intelligence Group at ISAFP (Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines). Pinagtulungan ito that led to the peaceful surrender nina Pastor Quiboloy at apat pa at nagpapasalamat tayo doon sa naging mapayapa at least nitong proseso na ito,” matod pa ni Fajardo.

Ang mga dinakpan nga gidala gilayon sa Manila diin sila kasamtangan nga gibalhog sa PNP Custodial Center, Camp Crame diin gihimo ang booking procedure sama sa pagkuha og mugshots ug fingerprints lakip na ang physical ug medical examination.

Nasayra nga si Quiboloy ug mga kaubanan adunay nag ung-ong nga arrest warant sa kaso nga human trafficking, child ug sexual abuse nga gisang-at ra sab sa ilang kanhi miyembro.

HABIG

Samtang ang legal counsel ni Quiboloy, Atty. Israelito Torren nagkanayon nga nakahukom nga mitahan ang iyang kliyente tungod kay dili na siya buot nga magpadayon pa ang bayolente nga panghitabo sa KOJC compound.

“However, heart-wrenching and mind-boggling events transpired where a warrant of arrest has been turned into a license to convert his beloved KOJC Compound into a police garrison, the sacred KOJC Cathedral being desecrated, the JMC School turned into a mining pit, his followers as recipients of brutalities, one of whom even died, scores injured, many got arbitrarily arrested, vehicles unilaterally confiscated, all of which caused Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s heart to bleed,” dason pa ni Torreon.

Dugang pa sa abogado: “Hence, even if he has the right to await the result of the legal remedies being resorted to by his lawyers, he decided to make the ultimate sacrifice by surrendering himself to the PNP and AFP.” / TPM / SunStar Philippines