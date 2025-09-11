Quirante Construction Corp., QM Builders Inc.; managlahi

Gihimakak sa usa sa kontrobersiyal nga kontraktor nga nalambigit sa flood control projects sa Sugbo ang pasangil batok sa ilang kompaniya.

Niklaro ang Quirante Construction Corp. sa Huwebes, Septiyembre 11, 2025, sa tanang pasangil nga ilang nadawat tungod sa giingong mga substandard o ghost flood control projects.

“We assure the public that our company has never engaged, and will never engage, in substandard work or so-called “ghost projects.” Every undertaking we accept is carried out with the earnest intent to serve communities and to build with integrity,” saysay sa statement niini.

Gidugang sab niini nga ang Quirante Construction Corp. lahi sa Quirante-related contractor nga QM Builders Inc.

Ang QM Builders Inc. nasayran nga gipanag-iya kini ni Allan Quirante kinsa niatubang sa Senado subay sa congressional hearing tungod sa mga anomaliya sa flood control projects.

“While we are related by family to the owners of QM Builders, it is important to make clear that Quirante Construction Corporation is an independent and distinct company,” matod niini.

“We have our own management, undertake our own projects, and uphold our own standards of transparency, accountability, and quality,” dugang niini.

Base sa ilang official Facebook page, ang Quirante Construction Corp. adunay headquarters sa Dakbayan sa Naga.

Nigawas ang pangalan sa usa ka Engr. Jonathan Quirante isip Presidente ug Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Ang iyang pangalan nigawas sab sa pipila ka mga kontrata sa mga infrastructural projects gikan sa district engineering offices sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) sa Sugbo.

Samtang ang QM Builders, diha sa ilang website nagbutang sa official address niini diha sa F. Gica Street, Brgy. Poblacion, Lungsod sa Dumanjug.

Base sa datos sa Sumbong sa Pangulo, nasayran nga ang Quirante Construction Corp. nakakuha og 14 porsiyento sa flood control projects sa Sugbo gikan sa 2022 hangtod sa 2025, nga mobalor og P2.5 bilyunes. / ANV