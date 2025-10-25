Rain or Shine mosakay sa momentum

Targeton sa Rain or Shine Elasto Painters ang sunodsu­nod nga daog sa ilang pakig-­atbang sa Titan Ultra karong Dominggo, Oktubre 26, sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup sa Ynares Center sa Antipolo.

Gikan ang E-Painters sa maisog nga daog batok sa Blackwater, 110-100, niadtong Biyernes, gilauman nga mas mapauswag pa sa Elasto Painters ang ilang rekord ngadto sa 3-1 aron ma­kasaka sa tumoy sa standings.

Sa pikas bahin, ang Giant Risers gusto na usab makagawas sa ilang tulo ka sunodsunod nga kapildihan nga mipahimutang kanila sa 1-3 nga kartada.

Tanang timailhan nagpakita nga taas ang tsansa sa team ni Coach Yeng Guiao nga makadaog pag-usab, human sa nindot nga performance batok sa Blackwater — layo ra sa ilang pakigbatok kontra San Miguel Beer niadtong Oktubre 19 diin napildi sila, 93-111.

“We wanted to improve our shot selection. Yes, we had open looks but we don't want to take the first available look. If there's something that we can create, a better situation [like] trying to attack to the basket and then take the three-point shot - if it's available,” matod ni Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao.

“Yung San Miguel game namin we couldn't make shots. If you can't make shots you have to find other ways to win the game,” dugang ni Guaio. / RSC