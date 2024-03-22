Rama mipasaka na og reklamo batok ni Garcia

Nisang-at og reklamo si Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama batok kang Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia ngadto sa Office of President Ferdi­nand Marcos Jr. tungod sa “pagpanghilabot” sa gobernador sa Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, usa ka mass transportation system project sa Cebu City.

Si Rama nipasaka og kaso’ng administratiba batok sa gobernador tungod sa abuse of authority subay sa Section 1(e) sa Administrative Order No. 23, s. 1992; Pagdaugdaug ug Grabi nga Paglapas sumala sa Seksyon 1(c) sa Administrative Order No. 23, s. 1992, uban sa Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service, ug Paglapas sa Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees ug sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act ubos sa Seksyon 1(h) sa Administrative Order No. 23 , s. 1992.

Ang administrative case naggumikan sa pag-isyu ni Garcia og cease-and-desist order, pinaagi sa Memorandum No. 16-2024, nga gitumong sa Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Co.

Gitataw ni Rama sa iyang mga akusasyon nga way katungod si Garcia nga manghilabot sa mga kalihukan sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo tungod kay, isip highly urbanized city, independente nga naglihok ang Cebu City gikan sa Probinsiya.

DISKUSYON

Sa reklamo, si Rama nangatarungan nga walay bisan kinsa, apil ang gobernador, nga adunay otoridad sa pagluwat og cease-and-desist order labot sa national infrastructure projects.

Ang gahom kay eksklusibong gitugyan sa Korte Suprema, sumala sa nalatid sa Seksyon 3 ug 4 sa Republic Act No. 8975 (“RA 8975”).

Gipasanginlan ni Rama ang gobernador sa paggamit sa mga gahom nga walay igong pagtagad sa territorial jurisdiction ug oversight authority sa Cebu City Government sa CBRT project ingon man “sobra nga pagpanghilabot sa mga imprastraktura ni Presidente Marcos.”

“Governor Garcia should be reminded that the Local Government Code only grants her administrative powers with respect to local affairs. She cannot dictate the thrust of national infrastructure projects, much less impose a requirement for her to approve them prior to implementation,” tipik sa pamahayag ni Rama.

Ang administrative Order No. 23, series of 1992, “prescribes the rules and procedures on the investigation of administrative disciplinary cases against electective local officials of provinces, highly urbanized cities, independent component cities, and cities and municipalities of Metropolitan Manila.”

WAY KOMENTO

Atol ning pagsuwat, si Garcia nagdumili sa paghatag og komento sa hangyo sa mga sakop sa prensa kalabot sa isyo human sa ceremonial turnover sa kau­ga­lingong lote sa Kapitolyo sa Brgy. Banilad, dakbayan sa Sugbo ngadto sa pribadong developer sa Biyernes, Marso 22, 2024.

“No comment,” matod ni Garcia.

HABIG SA CBRT

Sa text message niadtong Biyernes, ang project manager sa CBRT nga si Norvin Imbong niingon nga nagpadayon ang pagtrabaho sa CBRT.

Matod ni Imbong nga ilang gitutokan ang CSBT station ug pavement improvements sa tuong bahin nga nag-atubang sa Fuente.

Matod niya nga ila usab nga gi-embed ang footing sa Fuente bus station.

Dugang pa niya nga nangayo sila og pagtugot sa pagtrabaho sa link sa pantalan, nga gikan sa Landbank hangtod sa Plaza Independencia.

Sa dihang gipangutana kon duna bay implikasyon sa nagpadayong mga trabaho tungod sa panagbangi nila ni Gov. Garcia ug Mayor Rama, ilabina sa cease-and-desist order, si Imbong miingon nga nagkuha na sila og clearance gikan sa Philippine Historical Commission, niingon nga kon sila makakuha og clearance, mahimo’ng gamay ra ang mga implikasyon.

Sa dihang gipangutana kon usa sa mga implikasyon mao ang dugang nga pagkalangan sa proyekto ug kon masaligon pa ba sila nga makompleto nila ang CBRT package 1 sa Hulyo, si Imbong niingon nga magdepende kini kon kanus-a sila makabaton sa gipangayo nga clearance. / AML, EHP