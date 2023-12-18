Rama sa Konseho: Ihatag ang P35K bonus

Giawhag ni Cebu City Ma­yor Michael Rama ang mga sakop sa Sangguniang Panlungsod (PS) nga ikonsiderar ang P35,000 nga Christmas bonus sa kaswal ug regular nga mga empleyado ingon man ang P10,000 nga gratuity pay sa mga job order (JO) personnel nga iyang gisaad kanila kaniadto.

“Ready ko mopirma og mga dokumento, ipadala nako sa Konseho. Ikaduha mangayo ko’g special session, I will appeal to them crying, please Council make City Hall employees happy. I am back and I will fight for it,” matod ni Rama atol sa flag raising ceremony sa Lunes, Disyembre 18, 2023.

Matod ni Rama nga emusyonal ug nawad-an siya og kadasig sa pagkasayod nga ang iyang saad ngadto sa mga empleyado sa City Hall wala uyoni sa mga sakop sa Sangguniang Panlungsod..

“How much was given to the job order employees? Only P5,000. That’s not what I wanted! This hurts me. I’m confused. Is there another City Hall? Is there another mayor? I’ve never had this experience because I’ve never dictated. I asked and checked how much bonus we could give,” matod ni Rama.

Matod niya, dili makiangayon alang sa mga JO nga makadawat lang og P5,000, samtang ang mga kaswal ug regular nga empleyado makadawat og P20,000, ang bugtong aprobahan nga kantidad sa Konseho.

“I don’t want to give P5,000 to the job order. They have been working too much and they will only get P5,000. That’s not fair! Is it fair? nya modawat mo’g P35,000? Bisan P20,000 pa na ihatag nya P5,000 for job order, it’s not fair. And it can’t ever be fair,” dugang ni Rama.

Niadtong Lunes, ang abogado sa Cebu City Budget Officer nga si Jerone Castillo niingon niadto pang Pebrero, ang mayor ug ang Sangguniang Panlungsod nipasalig sa paghatag og P50,000 atol sa kasaulogan sa Charter Day.

Apan si Castillo niingon nga tungod sa kakuwang sa savings niadtong tungora, P15,000 na lang ang ilang nahatag, nga adunay kondisyon, sumala sa instruksiyon ni Rama, nga ang nahabiling balanse kinahanglang ihatag sa katapusan sa tuig.

Matod niya, kini ang rason nga gusto nilang iduso ang P35,000 nga Christmas bonus.

Dugang niya, sa bahin sa Local Finance, nilihok sila subay sa legal, sakto ug pagsunod sa mga instruksyon ni Rama.

“Everything has been done, and perhaps, our only hope is that the actions of the city council will also align with what is right, legal, and correct based on the mayor’s instructions,” matod ni Castillo.

Si Cebu City Administrator lawyer Collin Rosell niingon nga kinahanglang sundon sa City Government ang administrative order ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. nga nagmando sa pagpatuman sa Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) sa kantidad nga P20,000.