Ramon Fernandez trophy ihatag sa Finals MVP

Sugod sa 50th Season Philippine Cup Finals, ang PBA Press Corps mopresentar og tropeyo nga ginganlan agi'g pasidungog kang basketball legend Ramon Fernandez tungod sa iyang talagsaong kontribusyon sa liga, lakip ang rekord nga 19 ka kampyonato.

Gihatagan ni Fernandez sa iyang basbas atol sa usa ka miting uban sa PBA Press Corps president nga si Vladimir Eduarte sa Abante/Tonite ug sa ubang opisyal sa grupo atol sa season opener niining tuiga niadtong Oktubre 5 sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“To have the PBA Finals MVP trophy bear my name, especially in this 50th year, the Golden Anniversary of the Philippine Basketball Association, is something I never imagined yet will forever treasure. This is more than a personal recognition. It is a reminder of a lifetime shaped by the league that gave me purpose, pride and a second family,” sigon ni Fernandez. / RSC