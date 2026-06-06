Reaves nangayo’g dako’ng sweldo

Mangayo og mas taas nga sweldo pinaagi sa max contract ang Los Angeles Lakers star shooter nga si Austin Reaves, kinsa pwedeng mahimo na nga usa ka free agent karong offseason kon iya kining pilion.

Basi sa taho ni Los Angeles Times nga suwayan ni Reaves nga patas-on ang iyahang balor sa sweldo sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

"He stands to make five years, $241 million if they offer him that deal. Or if he goes to a team like the Chicago Bulls, or a team like Brooklyn, he can get four years, $178 million. Those teams will kind of lurk around,” padayag pa ni Brad Turner sa Spectrum Sportsnet Live.

Pasabot niya nga sa iyang mga nadungog nga gusto ni Reaves ang max contract, ang pangutana lang karon kon iya ba hatagan og konsiderasyon ang iyang hometown Lakers.

"But based on what I understand, what I keep hearing: Austin wants the max. Is he willing to give the Lakers a hometown deal? I'm not so sure about that. Maybe he does, but maybe his reps don't want that."

Si Reaves nag-average og 23.3 puntos nga adunay 49.0 porsiyento sa shooting, uban ang 5.5 ka assists ug 4.7 ka rebounds sa 51 ka duwa sa miaging season.

Dako ang iyang tabang sa Lakers, sila ni Luka Doncic ug LeBron James mao ang top three nga option sa opensa.

Gawas kang Reaves, daghan pa og angayng sulbaron ang Lakers. Una kay ang pagsulod unya sa free agency ni 23-year veteran LeBron James. Pun-an pa ni Deandre Ayton nga aduna player option ug posible usab nga mobiya sa team. / RSC