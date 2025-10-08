Referees sa KO game sa Greats, Tamaraws gisuspenso sa MPBL

Gipahamtangan og indefinite suspensions sa Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Commissioner’s Office ang referees sa kontrobersyal nga play-in knockout game tali sa Cebu Greats ug Mindoro Tamaraws niadtong Lunes, Oktubre 6, 2025.

Kini human nakompirmar nga wala nakatawag og foul ang referees atol sa three-point shot buzzer-beater attempt ni Cebu Greats guard Jun Manzo. Niadtong gutloa, nasuta nga tataw nga na-foul ni Mindoro forward RJ Ramirez si Manzo.

Ning sangkaa, ningdaog ang Tamaraws, 92-89, ug nakuha niini ang ikawalo ug katapusang luna sa Southern Division playoffs samtang minghoy nga nanamilit ang Greats.

Ang kapildihan nakapungot og maayo sa Greats officials, pinangulohan ni team manager Jhon Santos kinsa nipadayag nga lisod niya madawat ang resulta.

“Hindi kami ready na natapos yung season namin ng ganito. Sa totoo, para din kami tinamaan ng earthquake. Nag-iyakan sa dugout after ng game,” matod ni Santos sa post-game interview.

“Pinaghirapan namin makarating sa part na yun. Grabe ang sacrifice nang mga players tapos tatapusin nila yung season namin ng ganun ganun langt?” dugang niya.

Ang SunStar Cebu nakadawat og email sa kopya sa internal memo sa MPBL nga nag-ingon: “After a thorough review of the South Division play-in game between the Mindoro Tamaraws and the Cebu Greats on October 6, 2025, the Technical Committee and the Commissioner’s Office found that the officiating referees failed to call a foul committed by Mindoro’s RJ Ramirez on Cebu’s Jun Manzo’s buzzer-beater jumper.”

“Since that three-point attempt was a probable game-changer, the final score being 92–89 in Mindoro’s favor, the referees are hereby slapped with indefinite suspensions effective immediately,” dugang sa memo. / JBM, ESL