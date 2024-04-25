Reid napiling NBA 6th Man

Napiling Sixth Man of the Year awardee si Minnesota Timberwolves reserve Naz Reid sa 2023-24 National Basketball Association (NBA).

Si Reid, kinsa masulod sa starting unit usahay kon wala si All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, nag-average og pulos career highs 13.5 puntos ug 5.2 ka rebounds aron tabangan ang Timberwolves nga maangkon ang No. 3 nga puwesto sa Western Conference human sa regular season dala ang 56-26 nga rekord.

“I kind of joke around with my teammates a little bit, but it’s kind of a saying where I feel like we have to keep the momentum going, anyway,” asoy ni Reid. / AP