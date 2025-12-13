Reklamante ni Sara di konektado ni PBBM

Gipaklaro sa Malacañang ni­adtong Biyernes, Dis­yem­bre 12, 2025, nga ang mga in­dibiduwal nga ningpasaka og reklamo batok kang Vice President Sara Duterte ngadto sa Office of the Ombudsman dili konektado ni Presidente Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., nihimakak sa mga hugonhugon nga usa ka political maneuvering.

“The complainants are not part of the President's political allies, instead they are, in fact, his critics. So, how could he casually tell them to file plunder and graft charges against VP Sara,” sumala sa text message ni Palace Press Officer Claire Castro ngadto sa reporters niadtong Biyernes sa gabii.

Ang pamahayag ni Castro nunot sa pamahayag ni Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, deputy spokesperson sa Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP), kinsa niakusar sa Marcos administration nga nagpaluyo sa reklamo.

Si Topacio nagkanayon sab nga ang pagpasaka og kasong kriminal ni Duterte parte sa usa ka “political stunt" diin nagkanayon nga “panic-stricken” nga kagamhanan nga mohimo og bisan usang lakang sa pagsanta sa Bise Presidente sa pagdagan og presidente.

Nisaway si Castro sa iyang gihulagway nga “obstructionists” tungod sa paghimo sa maong alegasyon batok kang Marcos.

Matod niya, ang mga reklamo batok kang Duterte bugtong gibase sa iyang pag-alegar nga misuse of public funds.

“It is clear that these obstructionists operate against President Marcos Jr. They will always fabricate stories to divert attention away from the corruption allegations against VP Sara,” matod ni Castro.

“Are they blind, or are they simply diehard Duterte supporters? They should have checked who the complainants are in this instance,” dugang niya. / PNA