Remulla: Pagdakop ni Bato mahimong duguon

Nipasidaan si Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla niadtong Lunes, Oktubre 19, 2026, nga posibleng moresulta sa kamatayon sa gatusan ka tawo ang pagdakop sa nagtagutago nga si Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa tungod kay giingong gipanalipdan kini sa usa ka gamhanan ug armadong grupo.

“They are a powerful group there that we have to negotiate. Otherwise, if we go in hard the body bags will be high. I can order it but if it involves the death of 300 policemen, it will be worse than (what happened in) Marawi,” matod pa ni Remulla.

Iyang giklaro nga dili siya buot nga motumaw ang gubat aron lang sa pagdakop sa usa ka tawo.

“Just like the arrest of the other senators, we did it properly, and we did not resort to violence,” sigon pa sa opisyal.

Giangkon sab ni Remulla nga napakyas siya sa pagdakop kang Dela Rosa sa Senado niadtong Mayo 2026 tungod kay gipili niyang tahuron ang usa ka “gentleman’s agreement” uban sa kanhi liderato sa Senado.

“Now, I will no longer honor that agreement. If you treat us badly, I will treat you the same way—not in the sense that I will break any laws, but don’t use it as a shield to prevent us from enforcing the law,” pahibawo sa DILG Secretary.

Sa sayo pa, wa madakpi si dela Rosa sa mga ahente sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) base sa arrest warrant nga giluwatan sa International Criminal Court (ICC), sa posible nga iyang kalambigitan sa war on drugs atol sa administrasyon ni kanhi Presidente Rodrigo Duterte. / TPM