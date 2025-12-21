Remulla: Wa’y foul play sa kamatayon ni Cabral

Wala’y nahitabong "foul play" sa kamatayon ni kanhi Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral, sumala ni Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, kinsa niingon nga ang hinungdan sa kamatayon mao ang "blunt force trauma."

Sa usa ka pamahayag, matod ni Remulla nga wala’y nakitang timailhan sa panagbisog sulod sa sakyanan ug wala usab sila’y nakitang skin cells sa mga kuko ni Cabral, nga makapakita unta kon nisuway ba siya sa pagpakigbugno.

Dugang pa ni Remulla, wala usab sila’y nakitang samad pinusilan sa inisyal nga imbestigasyon.

“Cabral initially surveyed the ravine in Tuba, Benguet before jumping to her demise at the same spot, an hour later,” asoy ni Remulla.

“At the height of 30 meters comparable to a 10-story building, Cabral chose a spot where she knew she would hit hard. The seriousness of the intent is measured by the lethality of the means. Ang nakita namin ay basag ang dito niya [right side of face], likod ng ulo. Ang ribs niya ay pumasok sa internal organs at bali ang kanyang mga paa,” dugang niya.

Gitataw ni Remulla nga taliwala niini, ipahigayon gihapon ang mas lawom nga imbestigas­yon pinaagi sa pagsusi sa mga ebidensya aron mapakgang ang mga pagduda ug fake news.

Si Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. niingon nga mabinantayon nilang gigunitan ang imbestigasyon tungod kay ang maong insidente adunay nasudnong interes gumikan sa mga pasangil sa pagkalambigit ni Cabral sa multi-billion pesos nga kontrobersiya sa flood control projects.

Matod ni Nartatez, aduna na’y koordinasyon nga gihimo uban sa Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) ug uban pang hingtungdan nga ahensya aron matino ang mga ebidensya nga kinahanglang mapanalipdan kalabot sa imbestigasyon sa flood control projects.

Nasabtan man tuod sa PNP ang pagkasensitibo sa maong hitabo hilabi na sa pamilya ni Cabral apan matod ni Nartatez nga kinahanglan silang mopadayon sa mga lakang sa pagkuha sa posibleng mga ebidensya nga naa sa posisyon ni Cabral, lakip na ang iyang gadgets, hilabi na ang laptop ug cellphone, tungod kay nalambigit niini ang interes sa publiko.

“Aside from the conduct of the investigation into this incident, the Philippine National Police is actively working with other agencies in securing all the pieces of evidence with regard to the ongoing investigation into the flood control controversy,” asoy nio Nartatez.

“This is really important for us as part of the commitment that we declare at the start of the flood control investigation that your PNP is committed to assist in finding the truth and pursue transparency and accountability,” dugang niya.

Aron malikayan ang mga sipyat nga niresulta sa pagkatangtang sa usa ka opisyal sa pulisya sa Tuba, gimandoan ni Nartatez ang mas estrikto nga internal supervision sa local units sa pulisya nga nalambigit sa kaso ni Cabral.

“This is not only to clarify the circumstances of her death but also to support our ongoing probe into the alleged flood control anomalies in the DPWH, so that no evidence is left unchecked,” matod ni Nartatez. / TPM / SunStar Philippines