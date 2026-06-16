Resignasyon nila Baldwin, Quimpo gidawat sa Ateneo

Gidawat sa Ateneo ang resignasyon nila ni men’s basketball head coach Tab Baldwin ug team manager Epok Quimpo, kinsa parehong nakontrobersyal human sa kamatayon sa duha ka mga magduduwa sa Blue Eagles atol sa ilang training camp sa Aurora.

Mismong si University president Fr. Roberto C. Yap, SJ, maoy nianunsyo niini sa usa ka press conference.

"I also must inform everyone that the University has accepted the resignation of Head Coach Thomas Anthony 'Tab' Baldwin effective immediately," matod ni Yap, nga napatik sa Spin.ph.

"We thank him for the years of service to the Blue Eagles, but as we enter a period of deep institutional review, a change in leadership is necessary to ensure the full integrity of our sports programs and safety protocols."

Si Baldwin maoy unang nipadangat sa iyang resignasyon unya nisunod si Quimpo.

Ubos sa paggiya ni Baldwin, ang Blue Eagles nakalabni og upat ka mga kampyunato sa University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

Sa sayo pa, ang Blue Eagles niatras na sa ilang partisipasyon sa FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

Kabahin sa UAAP, gipasabot ni Yap nga wala pa sila nakadesisyon kon iatras ba sab nila ang ilang partisipasyon. / ESL