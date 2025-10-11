Ret. Judge Paredes miuli sa iyang award

Giuli ni Retired Regional Trial Court (RTC) Judge Meinrado P. Paredes ang iyang “IBP Golden Pillar of Law Award” ngadto sa Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) human niya masayri nga ang mao gihapong pasidungog gihatag kang kanhi Presidente Rodrigo Duterte.

Sa usa ka suwat nga pinetsahan og Oktubre 10, 2025, ngadto kang IBP National President Allan Panolong pinaagi ni IBP Cebu Chapter President Edmar Lerios, gipadayag ni Paredes ang iyang “kasagmuyo ug kalagot,” nag-ingon nga ang iyang desisyon usa ka pagpakita sa pakighiusa sa mga biktima ug kabanay sa mga paglapas sa tawhanong katungod atol sa administrasyon ni Duterte.

“After learning that the same award was conferred on former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, I have decided to return the plaque of recognition,” sulat ni Paredes.

Siya niingon nga dili makatugot ang iyang konsensya nga makauban si Duterte sa maong pasidungog, nga iyang gipasanginlan nga napakyas sa pagbarog sa “mga mithi sa hustisya, integridad, ug ang pagpatigbabaw sa balaod.”

“His regime was characterized by the rule of the gun, not of law, as extrajudicial killings and other violations of human rights were rampant. He has blood debts. There is no rule of law if human beings are killed without due process,” matod ni Paredes.

Gihulagway usab sa retiradong huwes si Duterte nga “ang prinsipal nga akusado sa crimes against humanity atubangan sa International Criminal Court (ICC).”

Giklaro ni Paredes nga ang iyang lakang dili protesta apan usa ka pagpahayag sa kasagmuyo ug kalagot, ug niawhag sa iyang mga kaubang abugado ug mga awardee nga sabton ug tahuron ang iyang personal nga baruganan.

Iyang nahinumdoman nga atol sa iyang mga tuig isip huwes sa RTC, nagdumili siya pagdawat og monthly allowance gikan sa Cebu Provincial Government ubos niadto ni Gobernador Gwendolyn Garcia, kauban si retired Court of Appeals Justice Gabriel Ingles.

“I am proud to be a member in good standing of the IBP Cebu chapter, one of the outstanding chapters of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines,” matod ni Paredes. / ABC