'Retirement age' sa PNP buot patas-an; Pres. Marcos miisyo og EO para usbaw sa suholan

Gitinguha karon ni Senador Imee Marcos sa pag-amendar sa Republic Act 6975, Section 39 (Department of the Interior and Local Go­vernment Act of 1990) pinaagi sa iyang gipalabang og Senate Bill (SB) 2758 niadtong hinapos nga bahin sa Hulyo ning tuiga.

Buot sa senador nga patas-an ang compulsory age niadtong moretiro nga opi­syal ug non-officers nga sakop sa Philippine National Police (PNP) gikan sa edad nga 56 anyos ngadto na sa 57 anyos.

Sa maong paagi, masiguro nga magpabilin pa sa police force kadtong mga adunay taas nga kasinatian o ‘experienced’ nga sakop sa kapulisan.

Masaligon ang senador nga sa edad nga 57 pabilin pa nga baskog ug physically fit pa ang usa ka pulis sa pagpatuman sa tahas sa ilang propesyon.

“There are proposals to raise the police’s age of compulsory retirement due to the following reasons: increased life expectancy rates based on various studies, extending the police officers’ retirement age will ensure more experienced men at the helm of the [PNP], and members of the police force aged 57 are still agile and physically fit to accomplish their duties, among others,” pamahayag ni Marcos.

Samtang 52 anyos nga usa ka sakop sa pulis sa Sugbo kinsa nagdumili sa pagpahinga­lan, uyon sa pag-extend og usa ka tuig sa compulsory age sa ilang pagretiro sa serbisyo.

Alang kaniya nga usa ra ka tuig ang deperensiya sa orihinal nga 56 nga compulsory age.

Apan iyang panghinaot nga sa ilang pagretiro ilang madawat ang lump sum retirement benefits ingon man ang monthly pension nga ilang magamit sa ilang panginahanglan nga sila wa nay trabaho.

Nasayran nga magpaabot pa og tulo ka tuig ang usa ka retirado nga pulis una sila magsugod og dawat sa ilang binuwan nga pension.

“Similar to the retirement age of members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) — a year increase in the age of retirement for the police force will ensure continuity and stability in the leadership and excellence of the PNP,” tipik sa natala sa SB 2758.

Samtang, si Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. niluwat og Executive Order (EO) alang sa pagpausbaw sa suweldo sa mga kawani sa kagamhanan ug dugang allowance alang nila.

Ubos sa EO 64, gipirmahan ni Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin niadtong Agusto 2, 2024, ang bag-ong iskedyul sa suweldo mag-apply sa tanan nga sibilyan nga mga personnel sa gobyerno sa ehekutibo, lehislatibo, ug hudikatura nga mga sangay; constitutio­nal commissions ug uban pang constitutional offices lakip ang government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs) ug local government units.

“Given the prevailing economic circumstances, inclu­ding the erosion of purcha­sing power due to inflation, there is a need to update the salaries and benefits of go­vernment personnel in order to maintain a competent, committed, agile, and healthy workforce, thereby promo­ting social justice, integrity, efficiency, accountability, and excellence, and ultimately translating to increased productivity and higher-quality public service,” matod ni Marcos.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, gii­ngon ni Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman nga iyang gimando ang pagtapos sa mga giya alang sa pagpagawas sa pagpausbaw sa suweldo samtang iyang gihangop ang pagpirma sa EO 64.

Giingon ni Pangandaman nga ang pagtaas sa suweldo mo-take effect balik sugod niadtong Enero 1, 2024 nga adunay gibanabana nga kantidad nga P36 bilyon.

Kini ipatuman sa upat ka bahin.

“I am happy to announce na ang salary increase ay napondohan natin hindi lang for 2024 but also for 2025. Secured po ang increase this year at may increase din next year,” matod ni Pangandaman. / TPM/SunStar Philippines