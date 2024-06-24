Reyes gitudlo nga bag-ong budget officer sa Cebu City

Gitudlo ni Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia si Roseny Reyes isip designated city budget officer nunot sa pagsalikway sa re-application ni Atty. Jerone Castillo sa naasoy nga posisyon.

“Ang city budget officer now is ma’am (Roseny) Tata Reyes and she is already acting as (budget officer),” matod ni Garcia.

Si Garcia niingon nga nakadawat siya og suwat gikan sa Human Resource and Development Office (HRDO), nga nipahibalo kaniya nga ang aplikasyon ni Castillo alang sa regularization gibasura sa Cebu City Council.

“The city council rejected the concurrence of his appointment,” dason ni Garcia.

Si Garcia niingon usab nga ang HRDO nakamatikod nga si Castillo dili na makalihok isip budget officer nunot sa pagsalikway sa iyang aplikasyon.

Hinuon, gimanduan ni Garcia ang HRDO nga mangayo og opinyon sa Civil Service Commission (CSC) labot sa bahin sa maong kausaban.

“They are the experts when it comes to employees’ benefits, employees’ status, etc,” dugang ni Garcia, nga maghuwat siya sa opinyon sa CSC, apan sa kasamtangan si Reyes maoy magsilbi nga budget officer. / AML