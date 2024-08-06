Rhian Ramos sa ‘When the World Met Miss Probinsiyana’

Sa wa pa nilugwa si Rhian, mikanta usa si Marge sa OST sa maong salida uban ang M2ARJE band.

Nasayran nga kabahin sa women empowerment, mental health awareness, ug anti-discrimination ang tema sa maong salida.

Gisaysay niini ang kinabuhi ni Marge nga gidala sa role ni Rhian. Asawa usab sa aktres ang aktor nga si Sid Lucero sa maong salida.

“It was a unanimous decision with direk JP and the rest of the production team. Not only did she resemble me as Marge but she was very professional and versatile actress. In a matter of few minutes of meeting her, talaga namang nakuha niya agad yung mannerism, the way i speak, and how I am less aggressive than most women would be up front in fighting,” sey ni Marge dihang gipangutana sa Superbalita Cebu kon nganong si Rhian ang nidala sa iyahang karakter.

Si Direk JP sa iyahang bahin, nibutyag nga labing una nga commercial film kini niya nga proyekto apan kaniadto pa siya nagsige og buhat og mga advocacy films.

Dihang nabasa ni Direk JP ang estorya ni Marge sa Facebook, iyaha kining gi-contact ug nagkasabot sila nga himoan kini og salida.

“Kasi ang battlecry nila is giving opportunities to the rural communities. So sabi ko it’s like bringing employment or brining opportunities to Probinsiyanos and Probinsiyanas. And there was this issue of Miss Probinsiyana being laughed at, so from that concept alone, dun kami nag-jump, dun nami inexplore sino ba si Miss Probinsiyana in every one of us,” sey ni Direk JP.

Nurse ang propesyon ni Marge apan karon usa na kini ka CEO sa usa ka BPO company sa Bulacan.

Dihang gipangutana si Rhian kon unsa’y tambag niini sa mga nakasinati gihapon karon og diskrimasyon, “No matter what your educational background is, no matter what your gender is, no matter where you grew up, i just believe that people are actually all the same. I guess we try to find ways to differentiate each other for some reason, but people are actually all the same and your problems are everyone else’s problems as well.

“Just fight for your dreams, when you have a dream in your heart it’s because God put it there. And it’s because you already also have the gifts and the skills to achieve that. Fiercely go after them.”

Gibutyag usab sa aktres nga bisan siya nakasinati na og pakigbatok sa iyahang mental health susama sa salida.

“Sometimes kasi you don’t really know what it is that’s happening in your mind, you can’t pinpoint it especially because we tried not to mind when we’re not okay. We tried to kind of just ignore it so that we can go through our jobs, go to our daily responsibilities.

“But i just want everyone to know that its actually super normal and I mean i’ve gone through some really dark times and I never really thought about it before this traumatic experience happen to me. I got therapy as well.” /