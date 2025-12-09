RHJ mopahuway usa tungod sa Achilles tendon tear

Gilantaw nga taas-taas gyud ang ipahuway ni Rondae Hollis-Jefferson tungod sa torn Achilles sa iyang right foot nga nahitabo atol sa duwa sa Meralco batok Macau Black Bears niadtong Sabado sa Ilagan City.

"MRI findings confirm Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sustained a right Achilles tendon rupture during our East Asia Super League (EASL) game against the Macau Black Bears last December 6, Saturday," base sa statement nga gipagawas sa Meralco.

"Rondae is a great person and has been an incredible teammate. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and our focus now is on his immediate treatment and recovery,” padayon niini.

Si Hollis-Jefferson, ang regular nga reinforcement sa TNT sa PBA, niduwa ubos sa Meralco Bolts kauban si Gilas Pilipinas ug Barangay Ginebra's import Justin Brownlee sa EASL.

Sa wala pa iyang injury, nag-average ang three-time PBA Best Import og 22.2 puntos, 8.6 rebounds ug 5.6 assist.

"The Meralco Bolts are deeply grateful to Rondae for his contributions on and off the court. We believe in his resilience and are confident that he will overcome this challenge and return stronger," dugang sa Meralco. / RSC