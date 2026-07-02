Ride-hailing apps gihangyo nga mohatag og diskwento sa mga senior citizen, PWD

Giawhag ni Mandaue City Councilor Carlo Fortuna ang Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) nga obligahon ang mga ride-hailing ug motorcycle taxi platforms nga iapil ang mandatory nga 20 porsiyentong diskwento alang sa mga senior citizen ug persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Matod ni Fortuna, chairman sa Committee on Laws and Ordinances, ang mga transport network vehicle service (TNVS) apps kinahanglan mosunod sa kasamtangang mga balaod pinaagi sa pagbutang og klaro ug sayon gamiton nga feature aron ang mga kwalipikadong pasahero makagamit sa ilang diskwento sa dihang mag-book og sakay.

“If you look at Grab, Angkas, Move It, or JoyRide, there is no clear option asking whether the passenger is a senior citizen or a PWD. These platforms should make it easier for them to avail of the 20% discount because it is their legal right,” matod ni Fortuna.

Gitumbok niya nga ang ubang online booking platforms, sama sa mga serbisyo sa eroplano, nagtugot na sa mga user nga ipahibalo ang ilang kwalipikasyon ug automatic ma-apply ang angay nga diskwento human makapakita sa ilang ID.

“When you book airline tickets, the system asks if you are a senior citizen or a PWD, and the fare is automatically adjusted after you enter your ID. Transport apps should do the same because they are also covered by the law,” matod ni Fortuna. / ABC