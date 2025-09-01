Road safety measures gipalabang sa Mandaue City

Human sa trahedya nga naglambigit sa usa ka batan-ong estudyante, nitumaw ang panawagan alang sa mas hugot nga mga lakang sa kaluwasan sa karsada ug mga educational awareness sa mga eskwelahan.

Si Mandaue City Councilor Raul Kevin Cabahug, vice chairman sa committee on education, naguol sa bag-o lang nga insidente sa usa ka estudyante gikan sa Comprehensive National High School nga naligsan og trak ug namatay.

Gitataw ni Cabahug nga ang maong aksidente mapugngan gyud unta.

“Actually, this is not the first time. And this does not only happen to students. But since we are focusing on students, at least the Department of Education can create an information drive through orientations and teaching our students that we have pedestrian lanes and skywalks. It is better to use those skywalks and pedestrian lanes to avoid accidents. It is painful because these students have ambitions and dreams, and they lose their lives simply because they crossed and got hit,” pasabot sa konsehal.

Dugang niya nga pinaagi sa usa ka resolusyon sa Sangguniang Panglungsod, naglaom sila nga kini ang pasiunang lakang sa Department of Education nga maghimo og information drive ug alang sa road safety team sa siyudad nga magpahigayon og mga forum bahin sa pedestrian safety.

Gitinguha ni Cabahug nga ipaabot nila kini sa mayor alang sa mas hugot nga pagpatuman.

Ang dapit nga nahitabuan sa aksidente duol ra sa skywalk. / ABC