Rodriguez mipatulog kang Guevara

Gitumba ni Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez si Pedro Guevara sa third round aron maghari sa ilang super flyweight title bout pinaagi sa TKO kagahapon, Nobiyembre 10, didto sa Phila­delphia, Estados Unidos.

Ang 24-anyos nga si Rodriguez mipakamang sa iyang kontra kaduha ka higayon sa second round. Mibangon pa si Guevara sa unang tumba, apan sa ikaduhang pagligid niya gihunong na sa referee ang away.

Gigamit ni Rodriguez (21-0) ang right uppercut aron ipahalok si Guevara (42-5-1) sa salog sa third round.

“I’m pretty happy but I already kind of knew it was going to happen that way,” batbat niini. “I really thought he was going to stand there and fight a little more.” / RSC