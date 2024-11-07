Rodriguez nagplanong makig-away ni Inoue

Nagplano si World Boxing Council (WBC) super flyweight champion American Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez nga makig-away ni super bantamweight undisputed king Japanese Naoya “Monster” Inoue sa umaabot.

Gipadayag ni Rodriguez nga andam siyang mosaka og timbang aron kontrahon si Inoue.

“Yeah, of course, down the line, I think it could happen. It’s just a matter of time before it happens,” matod ni Rodriguez nga napatik sa www.boxingscene.com.

Hinuon giangkon ni Rodriguez kinsa adunay 20-0, 13KOs nga rekord nga risgo alang kaniya ang pagsaka og duha ka weight divisions aron kontrahon ang usa ka mangtas ibabaw sa ring.

“That’s something we have to discuss with the team. It’s a risky fight to move up two weight classes against a natural 122-pounder. We would have to talk about it,” dugang ni Rodriguez kinsa modepensa sa iyang korona batok sa beteranong si Mexican Pedro Guevara (42-4-1, 22KOs) karong Nobiyembre 10, 2024 (PH time) sa Wells Faro Center sa Philadelphia. / ESL