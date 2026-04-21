Romualdez wa tugti nga magpa medical check-up sa Singapore

Gibalibaran sa Office of the Ombudsman ang hangyo ni kanhi House Speaker ug Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez nga mobiyahe sa Singapore aron magpa-medical check-up.

Sa usa ka press conference niadtong Martes, Abril 21, 2026, si Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla nagkanayon nga ang maong biyahe nakaeskedyul unta kagahapong adlawa, Abril 21.

“But because we have a bulletin, a lookout order with immigration for those under investigation, we did not respond favorably to the request that he may be allowed to leave,” matod ni Remulla.

“They were burning the lines yesterday until this morning pero ako, I had my ground. Sabi ko when you joined the government, you already surrender your right to travel especially to another jurisdiction especially if you’re under investigation. Baka hindi na bumalik. You know, we don’t want that to happen,” dugang niya.

Nagkanayon si Remulla nga ang Ombudsman aktibong nag-imbestigar kang Romualdez taliwala sa mga pasangil sa iyang kalambigitan sa mga anomaliya sa flood control projects.

Matod niya, kasamtangan silang nagpaabot sa pagpagawas og freeze order batok sa mga kabtangan ni Romualdez gikan sa Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

“We already endorsed a complaint to them. We are waiting for the Romualdez case to start rolling and the first case is about money laundering. Matagal na naming hinihintay na maumpisahan na ang paglabas ng mga kasong ito na high-level talaga,” sumala ni Remulla.

Una na siya nga niingon nga nag-andam na sila og kasong plunder batok kang Romualdez karong Mayo.

Ang mga gipalagpot nga mga opisyal sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) una nang nitudlo kang Romualdez nga nakadawat og binilyon ka pesos nga kickback gikan sa mga anomaliya sa flood control projects.

Apan hugot kini nga gihimakak ni Romualdez. /TPM/SunStar Philippines