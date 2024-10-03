Rosario gibuhian sa Blackwater

Opisyal na nga nahimong unrestricted free agent sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) si Troy Rosario human siya gibuhian sa Blackwater Bossing.

“This is to certify that Blackwater Bossing has formally released Mr. Troy Rosario from the team,” tipik sa memo ni Blackwater team governor Silliman Sy nga gipadala sa PBA niadtong Miyerkules, Oktubre 2, 2024 nga napatik sa Spin.ph.

“Mr. Rosario is free to entertain offers from other teams. We wish Mr. Rosario all the best,” dugang sa memo.

Nihimo unta og lakang ang Bossing aron mahaylo si Rosario nga magpabilin apan wala kini nilampos.

Gilauman nga ang sunod nga destinasyon sa 2015 2nd overall pick mao ang San Miguel Beermen o Brgy. Ginebra Gin Kings. / ESL