RP, Japan mipirma og kasabutan

Gipirmahan sa Pilipinas ug Japan sa Lunes, Hulyo 8, 2024, ang Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), usa ka pagpausbaw sa kooperasyon sa depensa sa duha ka magkaalyado nga mga nasod.

Ang pagpirma sa kasabutan, nga susama sa Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) tali sa Pilipinas ug Estados Unidos, gisaksihan ni Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. sa Heroes’ Hall sa Malacañang atol sa courtesy call ni Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko ug Ministro sa Depensa nga si Kihara Minoru sa punoan nga ehekutibo.

Gipirmahan nila ni Kimikawa ug Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. ang RRA.

Si Teodoro niingon nga ang RAA nagdala sa panagtambayayong sa Japan ug Pilipinas sa usa ka lebel nga mas taas, ilabi na sa mahinungdanong aspeto sa seguridad.

“This is another milestone in our shared endeavor to ensure a rules-based international order to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and particularly in our region,”ingon niya.

“It will also add to the multilateral efforts that both our governments are doing to make sure that our region respects the rule of international law. We work hand in hand in creating a global architecture, which will ensure sustainable peace and stability, particularly in our area,” siya nidugang.

Si Teodoro niingon nga ang Pilipinas nagpaabut sa dugang mga lakang alang security tali sa Japanese Defense Forces ug Armed Forces of the Philippines./TPM sa SunStar Philippines