RTWPB 7 milusad og public hearing

Ang Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) 7 magpahigayon og serye sa mga public hearing sugod ning Agusto 2024 sa lainlaing mga lugar sa Central Visayas aron makolekta ang mga opinyon bahin sa pag-ayo sa minimum wage rate sa rehiyon.

Sa usa ka pampublikong pahibalo, niingon ang Central Visayas wage board nga adunay lima ka mga bahin sa pampublikong pagdungog nga pagahimuon sa Cebu, Negros Oriental, ug Bohol sa taliwala sa Agusto 20 hangtod Septiyembre 4.

“The public hearings shall be conducted to ensure that all sectors and parties, who stand to be directly affected by the Board’s decision, are given the widest opportunity to be heard,” sumala sa Central Visayas wage board.

Sa Cebu, ang mga pampublikong pagdungog pagahimuon sa Agusto 20 sa DepEd Ecotech Center sa Cebu City; Agusto 28 sa Balamban Municipal Hall sa Balamban; ug Agusto 30 sa Capitancillo Cafe and Restaurant sa Bogo City.

Ang mga pampublikong pagdungog pagahimuon sa Septiyembre 3 sa Bethel Guest House sa Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental; ug Septiyembre 4 sa The MetroCentre Hotel & Convention Center sa Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Gihangyo usab ang stakeholders nga moapil sa mga pampublikong pagdungog nga labing duol kanila.

Ang RTWPB-Central Visayas niingon nga ang mga interesadong partido, magparehistro pinaagi sa it.ly/RB7PublicHearing.

Niingon usab ang Central Visayas wage board nga ang mga partido mahimo’ng magsumite og position papers sa RTWPB-Region VII office sa Cebu City o pinaagi sa email sa rb7@produktiboatsahod.onmicrosoft.com.

Ang katapusang wage order nga gipagawas sa RTWPB-Central Visayas nagsugod sa paglihok niadtong Oktubre 1, 2023.