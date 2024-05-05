Russell gipamulta sa NBA og $25K

Gipamulta sa National Basketball Association (NBA) og $25,000 si Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell gumikan sa iyang pagbuhi og mahait nga mga pulong ngadto sa usa ka referee.
Nahitabo kining maong insidente human gitaktak sa Denver Nuggets ang Lakers sa ilang Western Conference 1st round playoffs series ning bag-uhay lang.
Si Joe Dumars, NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations, mianunsyo sa silot ni Russell.
Ang Nuggets, nga maoy defending champions, nipalagpot sa Lakers human sa lima ka mga duwa sa series. / AP