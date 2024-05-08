SAC mipagawas sa 1st batch sa awardees

Gipagawas na sa Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC) ang first batch sa mga atleta nga pasidunggan sa 38th SAC-San Miguel Beer (SMB) Cebu Sports Awards nga gikatakda karong Mayo 26, 2024, sa The Terraces sa Ayala Center Cebu.

Hatagan og special citations sa basketball mao ang kasamtangang Cebu Schools Athle­tic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers sa college division ug Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles sa high school category.

Tagaan sab og citations ang CESAFI MVPs nga sila si Kent Ivo Salarda sa Green Lancers ug Jared Bahay sa Magis Eagles hasta sila si Mac Tallo, Calvin Oftana, Reinhard Jumamoy, Jeisel Tarossa, Carl Tamayo, ug ang Abellana National School (ANS) girls team.

Sa boxing, ang pasidunggan mao sila si regional champions Johnpaul Gabunilas, Christian Balunan, KJ Cataraja, AJ Paciones, Esneth Domingo, Milan Melindo, April Jay Abne, Patricia Mae Sumalinog, John Kevien Jimenez, ug Donnie Nietes.

Ang ubang pasidunggan mao sila si Zhack Randolf Torreon, Aldrener Igot Jr., Niña Mae Khylie De los Reyes, Kimjoy Tapan, Zyril James Fano, Lawrence Ren Degamo, ug Kien Zhyron Torreon sa archery, Brint Cinco, Kurt Imbert Limbaga, Crissan Luctog, Aga Noval, Shamine Faith Lazaga, Clifford Dave Tonilon, Marina Narvios, Anthony Cris Luna, Dean Michael Cañete, Dwayne Manaytay, John Vincent Boncales, Althea Kate Razonable, ug Akjon Lindayao sa arnis, Karl Nino Ernest Mangapis ug Artjoy Torregosa sa athletics, ug Eve Emmanuelle Bejas, Allen Pinute, ug Shallonah Samm Felices sa babminton.

Naa sab sa listahan sila si Anton Raga ug Joharl Elarcosa sa billiards, Alexis Sy sa bowling, Anthony Makinano, Rico Mascarinas, Toledo Xignex Trojans, Maica Cadenas ug Creiah Tuñacao sa chess, Ange­lica Macasero-Bengtsson sa floorball, Jonel Carcueva sa cycling, Wilbert Aunzo, Pearl Marie Cañeda, Dancesport Team Cebu City, Cebu Pink Paddlers ug Philippine Accessible Disability Services, Inc. (PADS) dragonboat teams.

Pasidunggan sab ang Cebu Football Club, Oliver Colina, Maegan Andrea Alforque, Jodi Marie Banzon, Kyza Stephan Colina, Celina Beatrice Salazar, Jelena Loren Soon, Rae Mikella Tolentino, Elisha Flor Malo Lubiano, Kamil Jaser Amirul, Leo Maquiling, Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), ug University of San Carlos (USC) women’s team sa football, SHS-Ateneo de Cebu sa futsal, Grace Quintanilla, Club Filipino de Cebu, Lois Kaye Go, ug Alta Vista Golf and Country Club sa golf, Daniela Reggie De la Pisa sa gymnastics, Kiyomi Watanabe sa judo, Jansen Tan, Princess Lourdes Bacatan, Phil Rizon, Michelle Zapanta, ug Trestle Tan sa jiujitsu. (Pooled Report) /