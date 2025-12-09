Sacred Heart, UC-Main magtigi sa Finals

Mga duwa karon:

Battle for third

5:15 P.M Cebu Eastern College batok CIT-U (High School)

Finals Game 1

6:45 P.M Sacred Heart School-AdC batok UC-Main (High School)

Magtagbo ang Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles ug University of Cebu (UC)-Main Junior Webmasters sa best-of-three championship sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 high school championship.

Ang defending champion Magis Eagles ug Junior Webmasters magharong sa Game 1 karong 6:45 sa gabii, Disyembre 10, 2025, sa Cebu Coliseum, human sa battle of third sa Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons ug Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats.

Tumong sa SHS-AdC ang ilang ikalima nga sunodsunod nga titulo, samtang ang UC naglantaw nga mokampiyon pagbalik ug masundan ang ilang uwahing titulo niadtong 2019.

Nasulod sa finals ang SHS-AdC human gipilde ang CIT-U sa ilang semis match, samtang ang UC-Main gitumba ang CEC sa pikas tapad nga semis.

Niining pagsuwat, nagtigi pa ang defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers ug UC Webmasters sa Game 1 sa collegiate championship. / RSC