SAC–SMB Cebu Sports Awards karong Marso 8

Ang Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC) kauban ang San Miguel Brewery (SMB) mohatag napud og pasidunggog sa mga Sugbuanong personalidad nga nakahimo og milestone sa paugnat sa kusog.

Karong 2026 nimarka ang ika-40 nga anibersayo sa SAC Awards nga ipaghigayon sa newly-renovated Activity Center sa Ayala Center Cebu sa Marso 8, 2026.

“This is a historic moment because we are celebrating 40 years of the awards. It’s also a testament to the enduring partnership between SAC and SMC,” sigon ni SAC longtime President John Pages.

“Apart from recognizing the top athletes, coaches, and personalities of 2025, we will also be honoring past Athletes of the Year and Sportsmen of the Year.”

Gatosan ka atleta, coaches ug teams ang pasidunggan sa SAC, kinsa gipangulohan ni Pages, Emmanuel Villaruel (vice president), Glendale Rosal (secretary), Caecent No-ot Magsumbol (treasurer), Jingo Quijano (auditor), ug Mike Limpag (public relations officer).

Lakip sa membro sila Edri Aznar, Richel Chavez, Calvin Cordova, Rick Gabuya, Iste Sesante-Leopoldo, Erwin Lirazan, Jun Migallen, Brian Ochoa, Jonas Panerio, Nimrod Quiñones ug Dong Secuya. / Pooled Report