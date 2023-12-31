Sagunsong pilde sa Pistons naputol sa ika-28

Naputol ang mangil-ad nga rekord sa host Detroit Pistons dihang ilang napatap­singan ang Toronto Raptors, 129-127, kagahapon, Dis­­yem­bre 31, 2023 (PH time), sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Niini, nahunong sa 28 ang sunodsunod nga kapildihan sa Pistons nga maoy labing taas nga nahitabo sa usa ka season sa kasaysayan sa NBA.

Ang Philadelphia 76ers ma­oy labing unang nakasinati og 28 ka sunodsunod nga kapildihan apan nahitabo kini sa gisumpay nga duha ka seasons – hinapos nga bahin sa 2014-15 ug sayong bahin sa 2015-16.

Nipakatap og 30 puntos ug 12 ka rebounds si Cade Cunningham aron pangulohan ang kadaugan, nga maoy labing unang naangkon sa Pistons gikan niadtong Oktubre 28, 2023.

Ningsaka ang Pistons sa 3-29 nga rekord apan nagbitay lang gihapon sa labing ubos nga puwesto sa overall standings.

“I feel amazing,” matod ni Cunningham. “We just kept battling. It’s been a long stretch, all these losses, but I’m just happy to be part of a group of guys who don’t quit.”

Si Jalen Duren nidugang og 18 puntos ug 17 ka rebounds samtang niamot og 17 puntos si Kevin Knox alang sa Pistons.

“I’m just so happy we were able to get that,” matod ni Duren. “We’ve been fighting hard for a couple of months to get one, and we’ve been through a lot of adversity.”

Ning talagsaon nilang kada­u­gan, nagsaulog og maayo ang Pistons human sa duwa.

“I’ve been in a ton of locker rooms my whole life, but that’s a first for me,” asoy ni Pistons coach Monty Williams.

“Guys were screaming. I was almost in tears. I’m just so happy for our guys and for everyone in the locker room.”

Ang Raptors, nga nahagbong sa 12-20 nga rekord, gipangulohan ni Pascal Siakam pinaagi sa iyang 35 puntos samtang nitampo og 28 puntos si Dennis Schroder.