Salonga: LWUA wa namolitika

Ang Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) mibarog nga ‘apolitical’ kala­bot sa panagbingkil tali sa Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) ug Cebu City Go­vernment.

“I would like to make it clear that LWUA is apolitical on this...LWUA will not get involved in this rift. I reiterate that LWUA does not—and will not—involve itself in this rift,” matod ni LWUA administrator Jose Moises Salonga ngadto sa SunStar Cebu pinaagi sa text message sa Biyernes, Abril 19, 2024.

Nisamot ang panagbingkil tali sa MCWD ug City Government nunot sa pagtangtang sa MCWD board nga gipangulohan ni chairman Jose Daluz III, uban sa bag-o lang nga pag-lockdown sa building ug wala na maapil ang pipila ka opisyal.

Si Salonga miingon nga ang LWUA migamit lang sa ilang awtoridad sa pag-regulate sa water districts sumala sa Pre­sidential Decree No. 198.

Bahin sa pag-resign ni Atty. John Dx Lapid, kinsa ilang gitudlo isip OIC general mana­ger, si Salonga nipadayag og pasalamat kang Lapid sa una niyang pagdawat sa hagit nga tahas sa OIC general manager sa MCWD human sa preventive suspension ni Edgar Donoso.

“It is unfortunate that due to the harassment he received on 15 April 202—barring his entry to MCWD, threatening that his vehicle will be towed, being threatened with lawsuits, among many others—LWUA understands his decision to resign as the OIC GM. Let’s not forget the emotional weight and toll of all this to him and his family,” matod ni Salonga.

“Atty Lapid has personally told me that LWUA did not use him for political activities or gain,” dugang ni Salonga.

Matod ni Salonga, prayori­dad sa LWUA ang pagsabot sa mga hinungdan sa mga hagit sa serbisyo sa MCWD ug pag­himo og mga estratehiya aron masulbad kini. / AML