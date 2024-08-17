Santiago nahimo nang naturalized Japanese

Ang sikat nga volleyball player nga si Jaja Santiago posible na nga moduwa sa Japanese national volleyball team human siya nahimong naturalized Japanese.

Si Santiago, nga dunay Japanese name nga Sachi Minowa, mi-post niining kalamboan sa iyang Instagram account kagahapon, Agusto 17.

Nagpasalamat siya sa tanan nga misuporta kaniya ug mitabang nga makab-ot iyang pangandoy sa natad sa volleyball.

Gipasabot pud niya nga dili sayon nga desisyon ang pag-ilis og nationality.

“Changing my nationality was never an easy decision. It came with many sacrifices in order to fulfill my dreams. Some people will support my decision, while others may not understand it,” suwat ni Santiago.

“This is for my dream. As we build our careers, we also grow older, and we don't know how long we can remain professional volleyball players. What I do know now is that I will give my all, trusting in the God-given talent I have, for my family, for my dreams, and for those who believe in and support me,” dugang pa niya.

Si Santiago gaduwa na sa Japan sukad 2019 ug naminyo kini kang Japanese coach Takayuki Minowa Agusto 2022.

Sa wala pa miadto og Japan sikat si Santiago gikan pa sa iyang college playing years ngadto na sa professional leagues. / RSC